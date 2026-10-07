BUILD THE CULTURE WE WANT

There is a strange gap between wanting something and deciding to make it happen.

A lot of us can agree that we want more places to gather, more support for artists, and a more vibrant cultural life in Santa Cruz. But agreement alone doesn’t build anything. At some point, enough people have to decide to act.

Right now, I’m watching that happen in real time.

For the past week, people across Santa Cruz have been backing a Kickstarter to build Sonivore, an all-vinyl listening lounge at 701 Front Street in downtown Santa Cruz. We’re currently 45% of the way toward our $75,000 goal, with the campaign ending October 13.

What has struck me most about this process is that the campaign itself reflects much of what I’ve been talking about publicly. Through Sonivore, my work as an Arts Commissioner for the City of Santa Cruz, and my trustee roles at Kuumbwa Jazz Center and the MAH, I’ve spent the past several years exploring the disappearance of third spaces, the harsh economics of being an artist, and the difference between having creative people in a city and having the infrastructure that allows a creative culture to thrive.

You cannot manufacture community. But you can create the conditions that make relationships more probable. That is what Sonivore is designed to do.

At its most literal, Sonivore will be an all-vinyl listening lounge built around a record library and hi-fi listening stations. You’ll be able to walk in, choose a record and listen to it alone or with others. But the records are just the starting point. Sonivore will also be somewhere to meet people, discover artists, record music, experience performances, and participate in the musical life of Santa Cruz.

You won’t need to be a vinyl collector or a musician. Showing up is reason enough. And right now, the idea has a very physical set of needs.

The $75,000 Kickstarter will help pay for the physical infrastructure needed to bring Sonivore to life — from listening and sound equipment to the buildout, furnishings and initial record collection. These aren’t abstract ideas about “community.”

There is still a significant distance to go. And maybe that is the most interesting part.

We don’t have to wait for an institution or a developer to decide Santa Cruz should have this. If enough of us decide we want it, we can create it together.

So if the ideas I’ve been speaking into — the need for third spaces, stronger support for artists, places that make connection more possible, and a culture we actively participate in rather than simply consume — feel real and resonant to you, now is the time to help make a place built around those ideas a reality. Support the Sonivore Kickstarter. Make a pledge.

Because the places we love don’t just happen. We make them.

kickstarter.com/projects/sonivore/sonivore

Jeremy Stone | Founder, Sonivore

HIGH LIFE

Enjoyed your Dosing Duos article. Thanks for referencing the “intention” of dosing. In our world today, “recreational” micro-dosing seems to be the norm. With ayahuasca tourist trips, etc. Psilocybin is a magical, holy avenue allowing for a “doorway into spirit.”

I have an interesting place to hike. Formerly known as Blair Ranch, “The Blair family had 200+ acres of apple orchards off Granite Creek Road, and needed an outlet for all the apples that they were growing. In the late 1940’s and early 50’s Mr. Blair decided to sell apple juice in many varieties of flavors and tried to capitalize on all the car travel that came rambling down Scotts Valley Drive, which was Business Hwy 17 at the time. This was before the Freeway was put through Scotts Valley.” —SV Facebook page.

I met Chuck Blair (died in 2020) on the property many times; he spent 30 years carving (from redwood) statues of the Beatles, Obama, himself, an amazing artistic endeavor besides creating all the trails on his property. I am not sure I want to expose (publish) the whereabouts of these trails, but if you’re game or curious . . . take a hike someday?

Pamela Morgan | Felton

CORRECTION

I know there’s not much you can do since it’s published, but Sean lowkey misgendered me in the Moss Landing fire. Hoping it could get edited, but I get it. Maybe ask in the future or clarify?

Anyways, she/they. No big deal, just kind of hurt. Thanks for all that you do!!!!

Emerson Lee | Seaside