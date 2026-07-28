What are your coolest picks for a Santa Cruz summer?

CASEY

“My choice for a hot-day triple scoop is Cookie Dough—made with Pacific Cookie Company cookie dough—plus Mint Chip and Northern Oregon Blackberry, all from Marianne’s. The mint chip is especially cool on a hot day.”

Casey Gates, Pacific Cookie Company, 1203 Pacific Ave

SCOTT

“In Italy, our ices are called a granita, slow-frozen for an intensely concentrated flavor. My triple cup would be Macon County Georgia Peach; the pineapple and coconut Piña Colada; and then something like our Brazilian Passion Fruit, Big Island Guava, or Jamaican Mango. I pick the tropical on a hot day.”

Scott Edelstein, Izzy’s Ices, 106 Lincoln St

LUCIANA

“Our Incanto Calabrese is walnut gelato with Calabrian figs and tangerines. Whiskey Croccante is made with whiskey crème, dark chocolate and cantucci almond biscuits. Our ‘Benvenuti al Sud’ means ‘Welcome to the South,’ with flavors from Sicily—almond, orange and pistachio. We rotate small-batch flavors all day.”

Luciana Costanza, Gran Gelato Caffè, 525 Cedar St

TRAM

“Iced Vietnamese phin coffee. It’s special because it is drip brewed slowly and densely for a concentrated coffee, sweetened with condensed milk. Or our sweet espresso prepared Cuban-style and poured over ice”

Tram Vu, Mariposa Coffee Bar, 1010 Pacific Ave

ENRIQUE

“Our special Otter Latte, iced. It’s made with organic cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, cardamom and honey.”

Enrique Lopez-Rivera, Café Delmarette, 1126 Pacific Ave

ALEX

“Iced Berry Crème Compote Tisane. A tisane drink is blend of herbs, spices, fruits and botanicals. We use our Spring Berry Blend with a hint of crème.”

Alex Hayes , Lulu Carpenter’s, 1545 Pacific Ave