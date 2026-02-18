Juxtapose & Jolt

The Power Plant is plugged back in

By Andrew Steingrube
Customers enjoy coffee and food inside The Power Plant coffee house in Moss Landing.
POWERED UP People enjoy coffee, beer, wine and eats at The Power Plant in Moss Landing. PHOTO:Tarmo Hannula

The Power Plant coffee house in Moss Landing features a recently expanded artisan food menu served amidst a light, plant-filled Bohemian-vibed space with thoughtfully curated environmental innuendo.

Chuck Drake is the owner and founder, opening the doors five years ago as his first venture into the restaurant industry after developing a passion for it through associations with respected chefs.

Before that, he was a Navy pilot who then worked in finance in London, pursued a real estate career in Carmel and was also an engineer who focused on sub-sea robotics. Drake says Power Plant’s food and drink menu are based on locality, with morning favorites of toasts like the caprese avocado with pickled onions and everything bagel seasoning on thick local bread, breakfast burritos and build-your-own ciabatta breakfast sandwiches. Local pastries are also offered along with coffee, as well as local beer and wine. Lunch is served Wednesday-Sunday by The Food Lab, led by chefs Martha Heath and Todd Willamson. Popular picks are the panko-crusted rock cod fish tacos with cilantro citrus slaw and the house specialty New England-style clam chowder with pasilla chili pesto garnish. Another strong send is the double smash-burger with grilled onions, house chili and American cheese alongside garlic parsley fries.

How do you conceptualize The Power Plant?

CHUCK DRAKE: We aspire to create a friendly, unique, welcoming and verdant environment for locals and area visitors to be able to enjoy our local bounty of food and drink. As far as our physical space, we are going for open, light and alive, as an intentional juxtaposition between the fossil-fuel burning power plant across the street and living, breathing plants. Our space is an invitation to rest in harmony with the natural environment and to suggest consciousness for it subtly and maybe even humorously.

How has your background prepped you for the restaurant industry?

It hasn’t, actually. I have an incredibly diverse and varied professional background, but nothing could have prepared me for owning a restaurant. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done for work, and it has given me such a profound respect for restaurateurs and anyone working in the industry. Besides the obvious challenge of managing a team of employees, ensuring product quality and maintaining consistent supply chains is an ongoing and complex task as well.

7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing, 831-453-0022; thepowerplant.store

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Andrew Steingrube
Previous article
Mangia Market
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, winter concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Max Turgliatto stands at the entrance of Alley Oop in downtown Santa Cruz before its opening in Cedar Square.

Slam Dunk

fingers typing on a vintage typewriter

Letters

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology