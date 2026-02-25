Food and Brews

Even the pups are happy at Laughing Monk

By Andrew Steingrube
Barnyard Burger with fries at Laughing Monk Brewing in Scotts Valley.
GREAT PUB GRUB Food, beer and community come together at the Laughing Monk Brewing and Gastropub. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Serving elevated traditional American bar fare amidst airplane hangar-vibed ambiance, Laughing Monk Brewing has become a Scotts Valley scene staple since it took flight two and a half years ago. It is piloted by general manager Matt Laughlin, an industry veteran since he was 19, who was born in Florida, raised in New Jersey and then became a New York City DJ who also owned and ran an entertainment/promotion company.

 When COVID shut all that down, Laughlin pivoted and moved to Santa Cruz, returning to restaurant work at Laughing Monk.

He defines it as a high-end, family-friendly sports bar and gastropub, with a relaxed, casual feel and a dog-friendly patio. A signature appetizer is the giant hanging fresh-baked Bavarian soft pretzel with beer cheese and pub mustard dipping sauces. The Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds with marinara sauce are another succulent starter and a headlining entrée is the Barnyard Burger, an eight-ounce patty topped with pulled pork, fried egg, crispy onions, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. They also offer plant-based burgers, a fish and chips sandwich, tacos, quesadillas and customizable pick-your-protein plate selections.

 Desserts do not disappoint with options of blondie and brownie sundaes, vegan cheesecake and gluten-free chocolate tart. They also feature a full bar with house cocktails and mocktails, local wine and their own beer and hard cider on tap.

How has your experience helped launch Laughing Monk?

MATT LAUGHLIN: Building my own company and brand as a DJ was quite a challenge, but it really taught me a lot about marketing and prioritizing the small things to achieve the bigger picture. Essentially, what I do here is the same. We started as a small company and we’ve had to build ourselves up and establish an identity here in Scotts Valley and now we are a valued part of the community.

Tell me more about your myriad offerings.

We have about 20 beers on tap, ranging from Belgian quads to West Coast IPAs and everything in between. Our consistency in brewing also sets us apart; we are also never scared to try something new and this goes for our food menu too. We strive to appeal to everyone with diverse diets and preferences with high-quality locally sourced ingredients, including even for the family dog with a Puppy Chow menu.

262 Mount Hermon Road Unit 103, Scotts Valley, 831-226-2870; scottsvalley.laughingmonk.com

Andrew Steingrube
Andrew Steingrube
