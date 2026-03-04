Crudo & Creative

Oh, Sushi Qu, Sushi Qu

By Andrew Steingrube
Chef Jun Park presenting sushi rolls at Sushi Qu restaurant in Watsonville.
BEST SUSHI NAME? Do you know the origin of Sushi Qu’s name? Hard to get it out of your head once you figure it out. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A sushi chef with over 28 years of experience, Jun Park has been the owner of Watsonville’s favorite Sushi QU for the last decade. Born in Korea, he moved to San Jose to attend college, starting his culinary career there part-time before deciding to make it his life’s work. He moved to Santa Cruz and landed at Sushi QU, first as an employee, who then became the  owner. Park defines his restaurant as modern-style with traditional décor, an ambiance that gives a warm emotional feeling set off by a peaceful, quaint bamboo-themed patio.

Beyond traditional Japanese and sushi favorites, the menu also features a handful of diverse Californian and American touches. Recommended appetizers are classically crunchy all-things tempura, a fried jalapeño with spicy tuna and cream cheese called the Dragon Eye, and deep-fried mushrooms topped with crab salad, cream cheese and torched mozzarella cheese.

 Delivered daily the could-not-be-fresher fish can be enjoyed in sashimi and nigiri, as well as headlining rolls like the California that combines shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab salad, salmon and tobiko, the Green Belly with tuna and salmon underneath sliced avocado and sriracha, and the Latino with chicken, cream cheese, avocado and jalapeño.

Other entrée favorites are chicken teriyaki, chicken katsu and tonkatsu, as well as udon and ramen options. For dessert, green tea ice cream and mochi make for a traditional finish and available beverages are beer, wine, sake and tea.

What so inspires you about sushi?

JUN PARK: I love being able to use my creativity and apply it to sushi, I think of myself as an artist to design the plates and rolls. I have a lot of passion for how our food is visually presented and I want it to be appealing to the eye. And with the flavors, I love eating sushi and especially sashimi, I love the fresh taste and also the tender texture.

What are your service goals at Sushi QU?

Our mindset here is that we pretend that we are serving food to our own families, thinking of guests as family members. We are very friendly and pride ourselves on that warm and personal style of service. We have many regulars with diverse backgrounds and are proud to be a Japanese-style family restaurant serving the wonderful Watsonville community.

Sushi QU

952 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, 831-319-4567; instagram.com/sushiquwatsonville

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Andrew Steingrube
Previous article
Food and Brews
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, winter concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Take One for the Violent Femmes

Performers and creators of the UCSC opera The Trial of Spock, including director Sheila Willey, composer Ben Leeds Carson and performer Emily Sinclair.

Opera: the Final Frontier

Artist Rich Karat Hitchcock stands above the harbor in Polperro, Cornwall, England.

100 Years of Suspense