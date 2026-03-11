Passed to new co-owners Melia Spooner and Lilly Spooner in January, Alta Organic Coffee was founded by their nana Patti Spooner in 1984 and has been in Santa Cruz since 1998. During their childhood and young adult years, both Melia and Lilly worked there off and on,

Melia also spent time working in veterinarian hospitals while Lilly earned a degree in Sustainable Food Systems from Cal Poly Humboldt. Eventually, when the stars aligned and the timing was right, they became co-owners, proudly keeping the business in the family. Melia defines Alta’s aura as homey and rustic with a non-pretentious timeless and nostalgic feel.

She says the space is intentionally curated as a community hub hangout serving small batch roasted daily coffee from about ten single origin sources all over the world. Melia’s favorite is their espresso, utilizing Ethiopian sun-dried beans producing rich natural crema, Sumatran dark roast with chocolate undertones and low acidity, and Peruvian beans that are nutty, fruity and well balanced. Lilly’s go-to is the single origin Ethiopian Washed with robust bittersweet chocolate flavor complementing dark cherry notes. Their decaf process is chemical-free and fully natural to maintain flavor, and they also offer specialty coffees and a selection of alternative creamers. The food menu is expanding soon, with current options of locally-sourced pastries and breakfast burritos, and a Friday pop-up by Huda featuring Mediterranean/Middle Eastern cuisine led by chef Fadi Dabs.

Why no wi-fi?

MELIA SPOONER: Our legacy is a big part of why we choose not to offer wi-fi. Historically, Alta has been all about community gathering and interaction. As Lilly and I step into this business, we are intent on honoring these traditions. In general, we feel that wi-fi disrupts interpersonal communication and we are trying to encourage people to get away from their screens and foster more face-to-face human connection.

Describe your passion for organic coffee.

People often think about the term “organic” and those farming practices in relation to food, but not as often when it comes to coffee. As a product that many consume multiple times daily, it’s just as important to be making a conscious choice to buy organic for personal and planetary health. We are the only certified organic roaster in Santa Cruz County and that is something we really pride ourselves on.

2712 Mission Street, Santa Cruz, 831-427-3373; altaorganiccoffee.com