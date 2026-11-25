Imagine cruising along the scenic coastline, appreciating the magic of living here. Imagine giving your children the independence to ride to school while you head to work. Imagine putting gas money toward an evening out with friends. What would you do if biking felt safer and more accessible? In its debut on the Santa Cruz Gives list, Bike Santa Cruz County strives to extend the benefits of active transportation to everyone.

Bike Santa Cruz County promotes bicycling through advocacy, education and community building. The organization is working toward a comprehensive bike network that provides access to natural and urban destinations within the county, as well as connections to regional and national transportation systems. When it comes to bike advocacy, “It’s important for everybody,” explains Mikey Cohen, Bike Santa Cruz County Board Chair.

When Cohen took on this role, he reflected on his daily ride through Arana Gulch, pulling a trailer to preschool. He writes, “The trail as we know it today didn’t exist. What we rode was a sketchy, muddy, bumpy path that eventually got us to Live Oak. My kids even made up a song just for it, ‘It’s the bumpy rooooooad.’” He adds, “Today, that same corridor is smooth, tranquil and one of the most heavily biked and walked routes in Santa Cruz.”

Cohen recognizes that dedicated bike advocates put in years of work, often in the face of skepticism, to make the transformation possible. “Those advocates could envision a future where biking was a practical way to move through our community, and they laid the groundwork for the next generation,” he acknowledges. Now Cohen is leading this charge alongside a volunteer network of passionate cyclists and community members at Bike Santa Cruz County.

“Across this past year, we’ve had five Watsonville community rides and parked more than 1,000 bikes at 20 events through our bike valet program. This year, we’ve also held our first Santa Cruz Cycle Fair, bringing together families, local businesses, community organizations and riders from across the county. These programs give people opportunities to try riding, learn routes, meet other riders and arrive at community events by bike,” reports Cohen at the Wheelie Awards on November 5, an annual gathering hosted by the organization to recognize individuals, businesses and projects that champion active transportation.

Winners included Girls Rock for community impact on female mountain biking, Rotary Club of Santa Cruz Sunrise for its annual fundraising ride benefiting local nonprofits, Terra Nova Ecological Landscaping for bike-powered yard service, Growing Greatness for its bilingual learn-to-ride education program and RiverRow Santa Cruz for bike parking and a repair station in its new buildings.

Bike Santa Cruz County board vice chair Jon Silver summarizes the organization’s impact: “We promote the idea that cycling benefits your physical and your mental health. We’re boosting fitness while we’re reducing daily stress. Another area we’re proud to support through our rides is fighting climate change, climate action, by promoting zero-emission travel that protects our local environment. And last, we’re very committed to building community and strengthening bonds across cultures, backgrounds and neighborhoods.”

The awards ceremony provides an opportunity to showcase the bike valet, a service the organization hopes to supplement and expand with Santa Cruz Gives funds. The valet provides monitored temporary parking where bikes can be securely stored without cyclists having to find a place to lock them up. Always free for cyclists, it works like a coat check with parking fenced off and attendants checking bicycles in and out — an incentive for attendees to bike to events.

According to the organization, cycling in Santa Cruz County has grown in overall ridership, electric bicycle adoption and recreational travel over the past three years — even as safety concerns continue to challenge local riders. In its 2026 survey, Bike Santa Cruz County highlighted traffic stress as the leading barrier to bicycling, with 44% of respondents indicating they felt unsafe riding in their area, 54% identifying unsafe traffic as a reason they do not ride more and 64% reporting close passing by drivers as a stressful experience.

“Having good infrastructure so that bikes are separated from cars benefits everybody. It makes safer streets. It makes safer neighborhoods,” says Cohen. “These kinds of ideas, building complete networks, really start with advocates. We talk to city planners and county people and make ideas happen.”

Learn more about Bike Santa Cruz County and read its new report on the status of the Rail Trail at bikesantacruzcounty.org.

Additional Santa Cruz Gives nonprofits

supporting the environment:

Amah Mutsun Land Trust

Conserving and restoring Indigenous cultural and natural resources within the traditional territory of the Amah Mutsun people.

Coastal Watershed Council

Preserving and protecting coastal watersheds through community stewardship, education and monitoring.

County Park Friends

Preserving, protecting, improving and promoting the use of ​parks and open spaces for recreational activities, arts and cultural activities.

Ecology Action of Santa Cruz

Delivering community-driven programs in transportation, energy and water that make climate solutions accessible to everyone.

Regeneración

Building leadership, partnerships and resources so that every person in Pajaro Valley has a voice in shaping a safer, healthier future.

Watsonville Wetlands Watch

Preserving, restoring and fostering appreciation of the wetlands of the Pajaro Valley.