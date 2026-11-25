Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

They said the internet killed bookstores the same way video killed the radio star.

But luckily, they were wrong.

Our cover story, by John L. Koenig, celebrates two new bookstores opening in the county, to join the ranks of Bookshop Santa Cruz, Bad Animal and Two Birds.

As a lifelong reader and perpetual book browser, that is such good news.

I asked Marissa Swett, who opened Trailside Books in Aptos, how she could take a risk and swim such an upstream battle.

“We sold 30 percent of our stock the first weekend,” she said with a big grin.

That’s great news. I’ve never walked into a bookstore without walking out with a book and whoops I did it again.

Swett, who is a retired high school history teacher, noted that her students had great respect for things from the past era. They love vinyl records, for one thing. In a digital age of AI and an internet saturated with fakes, they crave authenticity.

So, that gives some hope for the new bookstores. And we’ve watched Bookshop Santa Cruz celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, succeeding at staying relevant. It was once the only bookshop around that encouraged customers to sit comfortably and sample the wares, long before bigger chain stores also became gathering places.

Bookshop once sold Richard Nixon’s biography by the pound, as if it were bologna. It once had a machine that would publish books for you. It now brings in authors to speak and sign books–anything to keep people coming in and walking out with pages in their hands.

They survived while other great stores, such as Logos, sank.

So, go check out the new and older shops and celebrate.

Other hits this issue: Heavy Metal hot sauce? Yup. It’s Hella Hell Hot Sauce and we’ve got it in a story by writer DNA, and I bet that would make a great stocking stuffer.

Santa Cruz is about to open a new chapter that won’t be without some controversy. The city is moving toward building a permanent home for the Warriors that will also be a concert venue. Check out Todd Guild’s story in the news section.

While anyone with any sense was staying away from the ocean during this big week of El Niño weather, a 19-year-old surfer headed for the big waves at Mavericks. You want to read his story inside this issue.

Jack Snyder took a beating, but he lived to tell the tale here in Good Times.

Here’s hoping you have great times in the week ahead and don’t get bounced by giant waves.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

RIDING THE SHORE A bicyclist crosses a flooded E. Cliff at Corcoran Lagoon! Photograph by Elliot.

GOOD IDEA

The Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery hosts its third annual Children’s Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside Capitola Mall. Vendors ages 6 to 17 will sell crafts, art and gifts they made and priced themselves. Admission is free.

The fair is the last step of Maker to Market, the museum’s entrepreneurship program for kids. Earlier this month, participants met with business mentors from The Teagan Group to get feedback on their products, work out prices and practice talking with customers. On craft fair day they handle the rest themselves, from making change to customer service.

GOOD WORK

Santa Cruz-based Capstan Medical announced today that it has completed its first U.S. robot-assisted transcatheter mitral valve replacement, a major step toward bringing its minimally invasive heart valve technology to patients who can’t undergo traditional open heart surgery.

The procedure took place Nov. 9 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, led by Santiago Garcia, MD, Director of the hospital’s Structural Heart Program. It was performed as part of an FDA-authorized early feasibility study using Capstan’s investigational Capstan Compass Robotic System.

“I am pleased to report that the procedure was successful, and the patient was discharged home in stable condition,” said Dr. Garcia. “This technology has the potential to fundamentally change what is possible for patients who cannot undergo conventional heart surgery, which remains an important unmet clinical need.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I feel like the universe just kind of opened the door.

I walked in and I knew.”

— Charese Allen, owner of Burning Ember Books