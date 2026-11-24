What puts the pleasure in a Pleasure Pizza?

MIKAEL

All the fresh herbs with some salami is really good. Cheese is super important. I’m from Finland. I’m not Italian, so I don’t really care about authentic pizza. I like it very simple, so the crust is the most important, from a good pizza oven.

Mikael Vellonen, 43, co-founder, Salt & Ledger Accounting

LILI

I’m controversial. I like sweets on pizza, like pineapple, to balance the spiciness. And then, of course, veggies on it. I’m pretty weird when it comes to my ingredients. Crispy crust. I hate when it’s too saucy and I take a slice and the topping falls off. It drives me crazy.

Lili Gonzalez, 35, accountant at Salt & Ledger Accounting

DAVE

I’ll want mozzarella and Gruyère, garlic, onions and jalapeños. Kiss-proof pizza. I love that. And it’s also delicious. Unless, of course, your partner also eats it in self-defense. Eating in self-defense, that’s important.

Dave Cole, 68, real estate attorney, filmmaker

ELIZABETH

I like a mish-mosh of things. It’s the creativity of pizzas. They’re very versatile, with all the fixin’s, but you can’t put too much on top or it kind of falls apart.

Elizabeth Arzouni, 38, administrative operations manager

JACKSON

I like when the crust is not super doughy, but not super crunchy. Then throw on some sausage and ground beef. Just sprinkle it on there.

Jackson Arzouni, 14, student

SOL

What makes for an awesome pizza? Great ingredients in a really thoughtful recipe, like the Santa Barbara pizza. It’s got pepper jack cheese, mozzarella and Parmesan, topped with artichoke, spinach and green onion.

Sol Lipman, 50, owner, Pleasure Pizza, Downtown