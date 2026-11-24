FRIDAY 11/27

AMERICANA

JACKIE GREENE Often sporting a thick bandana and long locks, Jackie Greene is a dynamic performer, moving between guitar and keys, feeling out the groove, and belting out rock, blues, folk, and soul melodies. He has been playing gigs since 14, so the stage has been broken-in well for Greene. With a California rock-roots sound and time spent touring with The Black Crowes and sharing the stage with B.B. King, Phil Lesh, and Bob Weir, Greene keeps an easy confidence in his stage presence. His passionate ballads with lyrics that dig into the human condition and his years of hard earned musical talent make him magnetic. SN

SOUL

THE INCITERS One of Santa Cruz’s most dynamic and exciting bands, The Inciters seem like they arrived in this timeline straight out of the 1970s Motown/Stax era. With a full horn section led by the leader of the band Rick Kendrick on trumpet, The Inciters aren’t a cover band by any measure. Their original tunes, like 2025’s Bring Back the Weekend, get the feet moving, the head bopping and the good vibes flowing. Rare is the 10-piece band that is so fluid that it borderlines perfection with a trio of female songbirds up front. This show will also feature UK’s Fay Hallam on keys. The Inciters are clear their sound is Northern Soul and on this night it’s almost like a British Invasion of Mods. DNA

INFO: 8:30 pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25 adv/ $30 door. (831) 474-1854

SATURDAY 11/28

FLIGHT TASTING/OPERA

OPERA ON TAP Breaking out from the traditional mold of the stuffy stereotypes of opera, Opera on Tap brings an accessibility to the craft for opera lovers and newcomers alike. Presenting pairings of arias and ales, the Santa Cruz Opera Project has selected a flight of craft brews with notes that correspond with the evening’s vocals. And for those with differing tastes, the non-alcoholic beverage menu is ready. This lineup of exceptional singers, great beers, and good company is sure to create a sensory journey. An afternoon of world-class artistry and Santa Cruz’s jovial craft brewing culture is not one to be missed. Shelly Novo

ROCK

COFFIS BROTHERS The Coffis Brothers are mountain rock. Hailing from deep inside the Santa Cruz redwood forest, this five piece outfit delivers a mix of rootsy, blues-and-soul-infused rock ‘n roll that’s as connected as a grove of trees. So what better place to see them than at the Felton Music Hall? The Brothers will be just returning home for the holidays fresh off their Coffis Plays Petty tour, so they’ll still have some hot Heartbreaker tracks in the back of their mind which means Santa Cruzans will–most likely–get to have one last dance with Mary Jane and the Brothers before the year ends. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $32.42. (831) 704-7113

ABSENT MINDS Every local scene has a legendary band or two that people continue to talk about for decades to come. In Santa Cruz, that band is Snail. Formed in 1967 Snail toured extensively throughout the 60s and 70s, playing with names like Thin Lizzy, Styx, Santana and–of course–the Doobie Brothers. While the remaining members of Snail continue to play one-off, reunion shows every now and then, founding member, guitar player and vocalist Bob O’Neill has a new project, Absent Minds. Get ready for a night of original music as rockin’ and memorable as anything O’Neill has written and make sure to bring enough money for the great wine and food trucks.MW

INFO: 5pm, El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd, Corralitos. $10 advance, $15 day of show if available. (831) 607-8118

WEDNESDAY 12/2

CELTIC DANCE & MUSIC

A CELTIC CHRISTMAS, SANTA CRUZ CIVIC AUDITORIUM The New York’s Off-Broadway and London’s West End holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas, is making its way to Santa Cruz. The audience will be enchanted by Irish dancers and musicians. Folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, heartfelt ballads, Irish wit, classic carols, and storytelling will bring Christmas to life. Former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance share their craft on stage. It will be a night-out no one will forget as it will dazzle with vibrant Irish charm as the audience is pulled into a traditional Celtic landscape. It is truly an all-in-one powerhouse event.

ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30PM, Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz. $48.81. (831) 420-5260

FRIDAY 12/4

HOLIDAY

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz launched his Peanuts comic strip in 1950. Quickly becoming a sensation – and then an institution, and part of the American cultural fabric – the comic spawned a 1965 animated special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. More than 15 million viewers tuned in, and the special was a critical and commercial success. The 25-minute animated feature would run on TV every single year until 2021. A Charlie Brown Christmas has been released to home media on VHS, DVD and Blu-ray. Christian Youth Theatre presents a stage adaptation of the animated classic. Additional shows on Saturday Dec. 5 at 3 and 6pm, and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 and 6pm. Bill Kopp

INFO: 6pm, The Landing, 251 Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. $20. (831) 438-1000

SUNDAY 12/6

JAZZ

HALLELUJAH! THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN The work of Canadian singer, songwriter, novelist and poet Leonard Cohen explored deeply human themes: depression, isolation, love and loss, regret and more. Recipient of numerous awards, Cohen was also named “103rd greatest singer of all time” by Rolling Stone. A critical darling, Cohen’s commercial fortunes were more mixed, though he enjoyed a late-career surge in popularity, with all of his 2010s-era albums reaching the upper ranges of charts around the globe. A quartet of Dan Frechette (guitar), Bruce Handloff (drums), Dan Robbins (bass) and Laurel Thomsen (violin) dig into Cohen’s songbook. This performance is a benefit for Chadeish Yameinu – Jewish Renewal of Santa Cruz. BK

INFO: 3pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $40. (831) 427-2227