Thanksgiving and health are unlikely bedfellows. Best known as the season of elastic waistbands, second helpings, and extra room for whipped cream, Fitbit-focused thinking stays on hold through the new year.

But what if the healthiest part of the holidays has nothing to do with food?

As someone who’s spent years studying nutrition and psychology, I’ve become increasingly fascinated by the connection between how we eat and who we eat with. Research suggests that meaningful social relationships play an important role in our physical and emotional health. And Thanksgiving offers a unique opportunity to satisfy both.

Consider the Mediterranean lifestyle, where meals can be long and leisurely, often shared with family and friends. The benefits of this approach extend beyond olive oil, vegetables, and whole grains. Taking time to enjoy food together encourages conversation, connection, and a welcome break from our increasingly fast-paced lives.

Research supports the importance of these connections. A landmark meta-analysis involving more than 300,000 participants found that people with stronger social relationships had a 50% greater likelihood of survival over the periods studied than those with weaker connections. While the research doesn’t suggest that one Thanksgiving dinner will improve longevity, it reminds us how much our relationships matter.

And what better occasion to celebrate them?

MAKING ROOM AT THE TABLE

Of course, Thanksgiving isn’t always picture-perfect. You may be navigating complicated family dynamics, financial hardship, or the loneliness that often accompanies this season.

Even when we’re surrounded by family, connection isn’t always a given. Sometimes the people who know us best also know exactly how to push our buttons. In fact, our earliest family relationships shape how we respond to closeness, criticism, and conflict. As you may have noticed, holiday gatherings have a way of bringing those familiar patterns back to the surface.

It’s remarkable how quickly we revert to childhood dynamics when all the players are present, no matter how old we are. Fortunately, a little awareness can go a long way. Before reacting to an uncomfortable comment, take a moment to notice what’s happening inside you. A few slow breaths, a change of subject, or a short walk outside may help you respond more thoughtfully.

And remember, meaningful connection can happen in many forms. A gathering of friends, neighbors, or chosen family can be every bit as nourishing as a traditional family dinner, in some cases even more so.

A SANTA CRUZ TRADITION OF BELONGING

Here in Santa Cruz, one longstanding Thanksgiving tradition puts this spirit of connection into practice.

For 36 years, local veterans and community volunteers have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of neighbors, including those experiencing homelessness, financial hardship, or social isolation.

This year’s gathering takes place Thursday, November 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front Street in downtown Santa Cruz. Guests can enjoy a traditional holiday meal, including vegetarian options and pie, along with live entertainment by local musicians. Girl Scouts contribute festive decorations.

Organized with support from Veterans for Peace, Friends of Thanksgiving, and the Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, the celebration welcomes everyone. Donations help sustain the tradition, and musicians interested in volunteering can contact the organizers.

It’s a lovely example of what makes our community special, neighbors coming together to ensure that everyone has a place at the table.

A LITTLE MORE CONNECTION, A LOT MORE GRATITUDE

The beauty of Thanksgiving is that meaningful connection doesn’t require an elaborate celebration. Invite someone who might otherwise spend the holiday alone. Reach out to a friend you’ve lost touch with. Start a new tradition with neighbors, or offer to help someone who could use a little extra support.

If you’re hosting, consider making room for guests to contribute in ways that feel comfortable, whether bringing a dish, sharing a story, or simply showing up.

And if you’re spending the holiday on your own, remember that connection can take many forms. A phone call, community gathering, or walk with a friend can offer a meaningful sense of belonging.

Ultimately, this is the season for gratitude. Trite as it may sound, research confirms what we intuitively know: counting our blessings is good for us. As Harvard Health notes, “Gratitude helps people refocus on what they have instead of what they lack.” Or, as Eckhart Tolle puts it, “Acknowledging the good you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”

What better way to spend a holiday dedicated to giving thanks?

Elizabeth Borelli is a Mediterranean Lifestyle expert and psychotherapist in training at Coastal Sanctuary Collaborative. Join her and dozens of local wellness practitioners at the 2nd Annual Santa Cruz Wellness Expo. Visit elizabethborelli.com/santa-cruz-wellness-expo-2027 for details.