Santa Cruz and Capitola will close their beaches and wharves Tuesday, Nov. 24, ahead of dangerous surf and king tides expected Wednesday. Capitola’s closures begin at dusk, followed by Santa Cruz’s at 10pm. City of Santa Cruz, CA

The Santa Cruz Wharf will remain open during regular business hours Tuesday and is expected to reopen at 4pm Wednesday if weather, tides and ocean conditions allow. Main Beach, Cowell Beach, Mitchell’s Cove and Its Beach are scheduled to reopen at 5am Thanksgiving Day. City of Santa Cruz, CA

Capitola expects to reopen its beach, wharf and Esplanade Park walkway Thursday, Nov. 26, if conditions allow. Parts of the Esplanade will remain open. City officials urged residents and businesses in low-lying areas of Capitola Village to watch for flooding and possible evacuations.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through midnight Wednesday night and a coastal flood warning from 6am to 4pm Wednesday for northern Monterey Bay. Santa Cruz County officials expect the largest waves to arrive around the morning high tide, which is forecast to reach 6.7 feet at 9:33am in Santa Cruz. forecast.weather.gov

Both cities urged people to stay away from beaches, coastal cliffs, rocks and jetties. Waves can surge inland without warning and sweep people into the ocean. Officials in both cities said their wharves are structurally safe and are closing them as a precaution. Capitola’s wharf was recently inspected and repaired after it was damaged by high surf earlier this month. City of Santa Cruz, CA

“Please respect all posted closures, stay off the sand and Wharf, and monitor official City channels for updates throughout the storm event,” Capitola Interim City Manager Rudy Escalante said.

Residents can check for updates from the city of Santa Cruz, visit Capitola’s oceanfront updates page or sign up for emergency alerts through CruzAware.