THURSDAY 2/5

SCIENCE

DR. DACKER KELTNER

Behold the wonder of the human psyche as Dr. Dacher Keltner presents his findings on the science behind awe. The renowned psychologist whose research focuses on the biological and evolutionary origins of compassion, beauty, and power will present an engaging lecture followed by an application of the teachings on an oceanside, “Awe Walk.” Dr. Keltner will discuss the power of cultivating everyday wonder and the use of awe as a tool to combat negativity and strengthen interpersonal connections. This presentation marks the first session of a series in “Awe at the MAH,” which will engage with the transformative potential of profound experiences. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 6pm, The MAH, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz, $12, 429-1964.

AMERICANA

TOBACCO CITY

Tobacco City presents their unique blend of cosmic country, psychedelic rock, and honky-tonk Soul, cooked low and slow and served with a side of small-town nostalgia. Vocal harmonies and

weeping pedal guitar evoke hazy memories of heartbreak and bittersweet longing. Incorporating folk sensibilities, Tobacco City balances classic Americana timelessness with gritty guitar solos that give goosebumps. Their latest release, Horses, channels ’70s country textures and recalls stories of gas station flirtation and smoke breaks behind the grocery store. With uplifting energy and thoughtful blues storytelling, Tobacco City invites audiences to sit back and enjoy the ride. SN

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $17/adv., $20/door, 429-6994.

FRIDAY 2/6

ROCK

STINGRAY

Emerging from the holy cocoon of The Mother Hips is Greg Loiacono. Not the first time Loiacono has had tremendous solo efforts and bands. But this is different. Stingray is the band you want to put into the center of any party. Drummer Michael Urbano is on the edge of his seat and beaming. On percussion is Vicki Randle, fiery, feisty and ready to rock. The band slightly rotates on the crew, but every combination is onboard for the mission. Loiacono is a world creator; the Hips certainly have their legacy and vibe. Stingray is a journey to someplace else. Someplace that’s exquisite and fun. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 429-6994.

HIP HOP

GZA

Starring the man who has the largest vocabulary in hip-hop, GZA is indisputably the king solely from his work with the co-founded Wu-Tang Clan. Featuring Phunky Nomads coming all the way from NYC with a lot of soul and funk. All celebrating the 30th anniversary of Liquid Swords, GZA’s second solo album, released way back in ’95. Last performed in its entirety in 2007, this is one of those grab tickets quick shows. Also featuring DJ Hanif Wonder and Sebastopol rapper and lyricist, J. Lately. GZA is bringing the goods to this party. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. $46. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 2/7

BLUEGRASS

SONIA SHELL & FRIENDS

Known as one of the Bay Area’s hidden gems in the bluegrass scene, Sonia Shell is a woman of many talents. She began playing the banjo in 1973 and has been pickin’ her way around the Bay ever since. Over the years, she’s played with a plethora of bands like Sidesaddle, The Goat Hill Girls and Harmony Grits. Along with bluegrass, she is also skilled in jazz and bossa nova and can sing in French, English, Spanish and Portuguese. What’s more, she shares her gift and has taught banjo and guitar to eager students throughout the Central Coast. Last year, Shell released her solo album, the 12-song hootenanny, We’re Going Home. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $30. 477-1341.

EDM

JETTY RADIO

Founded at the end of last year, Jetty Radio is a new, locally based, DIY internet radio station and this weekend they are hosting a club night featuring electronic, experimental and techno music. Each set is curated by local underground DJs Hani Gata, Mimixomi, Reverb Canopy, and dd. Starting at 8pm and going until midnight, this is the best way to get your dance on without breaking the bank as the entry fee is only $10 but nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. Just another great example of why Santa Cruz’s music scene can’t be beat. MW

INFO: 8pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $10. (509) 627-9491.

SINGER-SONGWRITER

STEVE POLTZ

First coming to prominence as a founding member of Canadian alt-rock band the Rugburns, Nova Scotia native Steve Poltz has earned praise for his deft synthesis of folk, punk and roots music. Co-composer of Jewel’s 1995 breakthrough hit single “You Were Meant for Me,” Poltz embarked on a solo career with his 1997 debut One Left Shoe. A true indie artist, in addition to four major-label solo releases, Poltz has recorded no less than ten independently-released albums. A witty, engaging and compelling solo performer, Poltz is also an enthusiastic and busy collaborative artist. Raised in SoCal, he’s currently based in Nashville. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $37. 704-7113.

MONDAY 2/9

AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ

ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ & PEDRITO MARTINEZ

Two very different artists, Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez, are nonetheless united by their Cuban roots. Discovered by Quincy Jones, Rodriguez is a pianist and band leader noted for his arranging skills and his blending of jazz, classical and Afro-Cuban musical traditions. Fellow Havana native Martinez is a master of the batá drums, and—as a Santería priest—an authority on Afro-Cuban customs and folklore. An acclaimed improviser, Martinez has worked with Sting, Eric Clapton, Wynton Marsalis and other big names. Working as a duo, Rodriguez and Martinez blend their backgrounds, skills and deep wells of musical sensibility. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $47. 427-2227.

WEDNESDAY 2/11

LITERARY

SCOTT EDEN

Surfing isn’t the only thing Santa Cruz is known for. Marijuana has been cultivated, consumed, and trafficked in the area. It is also at the center of the brutal murder of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tushar Atre. Investigative journalist Scott Eden dives into the murder and Tushar’s connections to both the legal and the black-market weed world. Eden will be discussing the book with Steve Palopoli, former editor-in-chief at Good Times Santa Cruz. Dive into the colorful world Tushar found himself, filled with hippies, visionaries, stakeholders, and murderers, and see how the legal and the black market weed industry continue to be intertwined. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.