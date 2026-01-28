THURSDAY 1/29

HIP HOP

MIKE SHERM A staple of the underground West Coast hip-hop scene, Mike Sherm has risen to fame through his no-nonsense delivery and his social media savvy. Born in Antioch, but making his way to Oakland, Mike has developed a distinct Bay-Area flow. His teen years were spent absorbing the slang and sound of Bay Area hip hop and he’s gained a strong following by posting his original tracks on YouTube and SoundCloud. Creating viral hits like “HotBoy” and “Cookies” that explore themes of street life and aspirations, he shows off a nonchalant confidence, clever wordplay, and distinct flow. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, $51.85-$121.30, 713-5492.

FRIDAY 1/30

CINEMA

HAROLD LLOYD’S SAFETY LAST! For all the dappers and flappers out there, there’s a real nifty silent flick everyone from rag-a-muffins to the cat’s pajamas needs to see. Considered one of the great pieces of the American silent age cinema, Safety Last! starring Harold Floyd, came out in 1923, was beloved by critics and audiences alike, and continues to entertain audiences 103 years later. Lloyd plays a country boy trying to do right by his mother and fiancée, who moves to the big city to find success. When things don’t go his way, he ends up scaling a 12-story building in which Lloyd—who did most of his own stunts—infamously hangs from the face of a clock. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, The Landing, 251B Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. $10.

INDIE FOLK

FRUIT BATS Fruit Bats is an indie-folk band led by Chicago-based singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson. Fruit Bats is also the name used for Johnson’s solo concerts and projects. And it’s the latter that will feature in this performance at the Rio Theatre. Fruit Bats began as Johnson’s home recording project. Through its various iterations (and a two-year hiatus), the project has yielded 18 albums, seven of which are live sets. 2025’s Baby Man is Fruit Bats’ latest, continuing Johnson’s wry and introspective lyrics combined with folk-flavored pop that draws from ’70s and ’80s pop, all with an alluring groove underpinning it all. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $42. 423-8209.

SATURDAY 1/31

EXPERIMENTAL

MARGUERITE BROWN With phenomenal precision and a microtonal temperament, Marguerite Brown is renowned for her refretted guitar work and her focus on intonation. Indexical is proud to host the accomplished composer’s piece, “Tuning To,” which conceptualizes the electric guitar as a celestial body. Brown acts as a scientist, using planetary tuning forks, hardware, and experimentation. Brown’s dedication to stretching beyond conventional tuning and expanding the sonic possibilities of string instruments has given way to ear-catching, brain-stimulating compositions. This multi-instrumentalist’s work is mesmerizing to behold, offering a profound journey into sonic physics. SN

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $16. (509) 627-9491.

ROCK

A TODD SYIDER TRIBUTE Not a lot of musicians fall under the category of “beloved”. But this posthumous tribute to Todd Snider combines 20 local musicians performing their favorite Todd Snider songs. Come celebrate the singer/songwriter’s life with favorites like Bryn Loosely, Kellen & Jamie Coffis, and JAM and a Buttered Biscuit. Todd Snider was well known, but in Santa Cruz he was one of our adopted celebrities, with KPIG and Snazzy Productions raising Snider up to rockstar level. People obsess on death (Snider apparently died of walking pneumonia), but this show is all about the life, wit, charm, and scores of songs that Snider left us with. DNA

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Street, Santa Cruz. $50/adv, $60/door. 427-2227.

SUNDAY 2/1

CLASSICAL

JON NAKAMATSU Pianist Jon Nakamatsu made history in 1997 when he became the first American in more than a decade to win the prestigious Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The San Jose-born classical musician’s breakthrough was followed by more high-profile achievements: he has toured with the San Jose Youth Symphony, performed with more than 150 orchestras around the globe, headlined at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center, and co-directed the annual Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival. A Stanford graduate, Nakamatsu has released ten albums, including a 2007 set that climbed the upper reaches of Billboard’s Classical Albums chart. BK

INFO: 2pm, Cabrillo College, Samper Recital Hall, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos. $60. 479-6154.

MONDAY 2/2

ALTERNATIVE

TROPICAL FUCK STORM Imagine an Aussie B-52s where the beats were harder, the intensity greater and lyrical content just as tasty. Tropical Fuck Storm sounds like more than just a foursome. Lead guitarist Gareth Liddiard’s (The Drones) Fender Jaguar makes searing sounds that bend time and space. Lauren Hammel (High Tension) crushes the drums with the kind of selfless percussion that keeps everything speeding out of the outback. Erica Dunn (Mod Con, Palm Springs) has an art rock appeal with some breakout songs and fine tonal guitar playing. Holding down the bass is Fiona Kitschin, who combines some backup harmonies that make TFS a band not to miss. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 479-1854.

TUESDAY 2/3

ALTERNATIVE

NICK HEXUM It’s always interesting to see artists branch out and explore their horizons. Phases of Hope and Hollow, the new album by 311 singer Nick Hexum, is definitely a left turn for the artist, with soft melodies and folk pop stylings. True, 311’s melodies were always pleasant and catchy, like their hit single “Amber,” but to hear Hexum singing instead of rapping over a Father John Misty by way Bonnie Prince Billy song, well, it was shocking—in a good way. On Tuesday, he brings his new phase to the Santa Cruz Mountains to show he’s not a one-trick pony. That’s probably what he meant when he sang, “All entertainers come original.” MW

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $42. 704-7113.

LITERARY

GEORGE SAUNDERS Our world and society are more complex than most people realize. The impact humans have on each other and the environment goes beyond the immediate day-to-day social interactions. Author of 13 novels, George Saunders, reflects on the effects of globalization and capitalism through a creative and playful novel called Vigil. An oil company CEO is quietly passing to the afterlife when Vigil comes to escort him to the afterlife, in her favorite black pumps. During his last night, images and visions of the past, present, and future flood the room, examining the broader effects of his life. The story pulls together modern issues of capitalism mixed with moral questions of good and evil. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz. $34. 423-8209.