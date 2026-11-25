King Tides and High Surf Raise Thanksgiving Week Flood Risk

King tides bring a coastal flood advisory through 4pm Thanksgiving Day, with breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet expected Wednesday at exposed beaches. National Weather Service

County Moves Toward an Immigration Detention Ban

Santa Cruz County supervisors unanimously backed Justin Cummings’ proposal to draft a ban on immigration detention facilities in unincorporated areas, with the ordinance due back by March 23. Aptos Life

Local Health Clinics Brace for Medi-Cal Cuts

Local safety-net clinics are bracing for more uninsured patients as an estimated 25,000 Santa Cruz County residents could lose Medi-Cal coverage by the end of 2028.Good Times

County Backs Lower Speed Limit on Part of East Cliff Drive

Santa Cruz County supervisors unanimously backed lowering the speed limit from 25 to 20 mph on East Cliff Drive between 32nd and 41st avenues, with a final vote set for Dec. 8. Santa Cruz County

Capitola Lifts E. Coli Beach Closure, Keeps Health Advisory

County health officials lifted the closure after an E. coli outbreak sickened nine children, but still urge families to keep kids away from bird droppings and soiled sand. City of Capitola

Pajaro Valley Schools Pick Firm to Find Next Superintendent

Pajaro Valley Unified hired a search firm that plans to hold public meetings and survey the community before the district names Superintendent Heather Contreras’ successor. Pajaronian

Could Rescue Drones Help Save Lives on the North Coast?

County Supervisor Justin Cummings wants to explore using drones to deliver flotation devices to swimmers in trouble along the North Coast near Davenport. Lookout