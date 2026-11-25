The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to begin drafting an ordinance that would prohibit immigration detention facilities in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Nov. 17 decision directs County Counsel and planning staff to develop the ordinance in collaboration with the county’s SHIELD ad hoc committee and bring it to the Planning Commission for review.

The proposal must return to the supervisors by March 23, 2027, although county officials said they hope to complete the process sooner.

Supervisor Justin Cummings, who brought the proposal forward, said the move comes amid increased immigration enforcement activity and federal efforts to establish detention facilities in neighboring counties.

“We have seen ICE in our area, and it’s a concern for all of us at the board, and I know for many members of the community,” Cummings said.

Federal officials have explored detention facilities near Gilroy and in Dublin, although legal challenges have delayed both projects.

Cummings said there have also been rumors that federal officials were considering locations in Santa Cruz County, but no formal proposals have been submitted.

The county’s existing zoning regulations do not adequately address immigration detention facilities, potentially leaving local officials with limited authority over their development.

Several speakers supported the proposed prohibition but urged supervisors to adopt an emergency ordinance that would take effect immediately.

Will Lightborn, a county resident, warned that waiting until March could leave the county vulnerable to federal efforts to establish a facility.

“Without one, we have at least a four-and-a-half-month gap in which there is no prohibition in place,” he said.

County Counsel Jason Heath explained that an emergency ordinance would require evidence of an immediate threat to public health, safety or welfare.

Without an active proposal or application, he said, the county lacks the legal justification for such a measure.

“What we want to do is ban them. We want to prohibit them,” Heath said, explaining why pursuing a permanent ordinance would be preferable.

Heath also pointed to SB 1367, a new California law taking effect Jan. 1 that prohibits local agencies from approving land uses for immigration detention facilities.

A county ordinance could provide additional protection if state law changes in the future, he said.

Ajla Husic, an immigration attorney with the Santa Cruz County Public Defender’s Office, warned that detention facilities can increase immigration enforcement activity in surrounding communities.

“An immigration detention center isn’t just a building,” she said. “It means more people detained here in our own community, and that capacity matters.”

Board Chair Monica Martinez said the SHIELD committee, which she serves on with Supervisor Felipe Hernandez, will provide additional recommendations during its Dec. 8 report.

The committee has been working with regional partners on policies addressing immigration enforcement.

Cummings said involving the committee would strengthen the proposed ordinance while keeping the process moving.

“What’s important is that what we bring forward is going to be legally defensible,” he said.

The board’s action does not immediately prohibit detention facilities. The ordinance must still undergo Planning Commission review and return to supervisors for consideration.