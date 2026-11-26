Capitola officials on Wednesday lifted an evacuation warning for two low-lying areas of Capitola Village and announced that its beach, wharf and Esplanade Park walkway would reopen Thanksgiving Day. A day earlier, high surf and king tides flooded roads along the Santa Cruz County coast and prompted a shelter-in-place order at Pajaro Dunes. www.cityofcapitola.gov

Rising water cut off road access to Pajaro Dunes on Wednesday, closing West Beach Street west of San Andreas Road and Rio Boca Road. Cal Fire said roads could reopen between 1:30 and 2pm Wednesday if floodwaters receded. The status of the shelter-in-place order remained unclear Thursday. www.ksbw.com

The county also reported closures Wednesday at Rio Del Mar Boulevard and Cliff Drive in Aptos, including the beach parking lot, and along East Cliff Drive near Twin Lakes, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake. The county road dashboard, last updated at 11:21am Wednesday, still listed West Beach Road near Pajaro Dunes and East Cliff Drive at Corcoran Lagoon as affected when checked Thursday. Reopenings at those locations and the other coastal closures had yet to be confirmed. www.sfgate.com County road dashboard

In Capitola, city officials said inspections found no new damage to public infrastructure. Crews cleared debris from the Esplanade on Wednesday, but the city warned that debris remained on the beach and in the water. The Esplanade could close again if waves come ashore. www.cityofcapitola.gov.

Video posted to social media showed waves smashing into Venetian Court, the row of colorful buildings that line Capitola Beach.

The city of Santa Cruz scheduled Main Beach, Cowell Beach, Mitchell’s Cove and Its Beach to reopen at 5am Thursday. The city had planned to reopen the Santa Cruz Wharf at 4pm Wednesday if ocean conditions allowed. The actual reopening time remained unconfirmed Thursday. City of Santa Cruz notice

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through 4pm Thursday and a beach hazards statement through 10pm Friday, warning of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Surf was forecast to reach 15 to 20 feet at west-facing Santa Cruz County beaches Thursday. On Friday, forecasters expect waves of 9 to 13 feet at northwest-facing beaches and a 6.4-foot high tide in Santa Cruz at 11:17am. forecast.weather.gov

Venetian Court and Capitola Village are seen after a series of waves inundated the area. (Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian)

Watsonville is forecast to reach about 70 degrees Friday and 72 Saturday. Rain could return late Saturday night and is expected Sunday, when the high is forecast to drop to 64. Rain remains likely Monday, with another round expected Tuesday. forecast.weather.gov

Residents can sign up for local emergency alerts through CruzAware.