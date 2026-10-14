Good news, Santa Cruz: There are two distinct but perfectly paired festivals happening this week.

On one hand is a celebration of cinema that is well-coiffed and ready to be the belle of the ball. The 26th Santa Cruz Film Festival (SCFF) has its grand opening Wednesday, Oct. 14, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.

On the other, unmanicured hand, it’s the much-needed laughter orgy of the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, a DIY festival that survived through plague and fire and is now in its 13th year. The comedy shows started earlier this week, but the festival peaks on Saturday, Oct. 17, with 10 events downtown and 60 comedians to choose from.

Considering most festivals barely make it past their first year, this is a tale of vision, determination and chutzpah.

ON STAGE: Meet the hometown talents returning as Santa Cruz Comedy Festival headliners. Story by Richard Stockton

ON SCREEN: Explore the Santa Cruz Film Festival’s films, filmmakers and weekend highlights. Story by DNA

Cover illustration by Cole Lemke

Natasha Collier A scene from ‘Sèance’