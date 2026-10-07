Dresser’s 2023 Zinfandel ($65) is an absolute winner. Aromas of blueberries, blackberries, dark fig and dates lean into more savory notes of barbecue mesquite and grilled portobellos, say the folks at Dresser. These tempting aromas “lead to floral notes of deep rose, wild violets and plumeria, creating a beautiful complexity on the nose, with a slight sweetness rounding out the soft tannins on the mid-palate.”

In the voting for Best of the Central Coast by The Tribune, which covers San Luis Obispo County, Dresser’s Zinfandel was voted Best Zinfandel. And Dresser’s Cabernet Sauvignon was voted Best Cab — all thanks to owner, winemaker and “chief puncher downer” Kory Burke. He and his wife Catherine Burke are a dynamic team when it comes to running their beautiful winery. A shout-out also goes to Vineyard Manager Mauricio Rendon.

Dresser is a wonderful place to go wine tasting, and you can even reserve a stay in their Estate Villa.

Dresser Winery, 5530 Dresser Ranch Place, Paso Robles, 805-835-2002. Dresserwinery.com

Dinner on the Sand at Cowell Beach

She Sets the Table is the Dream Inn’s intimate, multi-course dinner celebrating the creativity of women in culinary. This unique event features Michelle Gomez, executive chef at the Dream Inn, Angela Sweetser, chef at Queen of Hearts in Las Vegas, and Luciana Costanza from Gran Gelato Caffè in Santa Cruz. Ryan Beauregard, owner and winemaker at Beauregard Vineyards, will be there — and his outstanding wines are to be paired with each superb course. She Sets the Table starts at 4pm Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $265. Info: Jackoneillrestaurant.com

Fork it Over

Cork & Fork wine bar recently celebrated its new location at 1955 41st Ave #B8, Capitola — facing the Olive Garden on Clares Street. It features great music to go with the wine and food. More info coming soon.