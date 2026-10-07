Berry Special

Savory notes of mesquite and portobellos

By Josie Cowden
A man pours white wine into a tasting glass for a guest at a counter beneath a Dresser Winery sign.
SPECIAL NOTES Deep rose, wild violets and plumeria spice up this amazing Zin. PHOTO: Dressers Vineyard

Dresser’s 2023 Zinfandel ($65) is an absolute winner. Aromas of blueberries, blackberries, dark fig and dates lean into more savory notes of barbecue mesquite and grilled portobellos, say the folks at Dresser. These tempting aromas “lead to floral notes of deep rose, wild violets and plumeria, creating a beautiful complexity on the nose, with a slight sweetness rounding out the soft tannins on the mid-palate.”

In the voting for Best of the Central Coast by The Tribune, which covers San Luis Obispo County, Dresser’s Zinfandel was voted Best Zinfandel. And Dresser’s Cabernet Sauvignon was voted Best Cab — all thanks to owner, winemaker and “chief puncher downer” Kory Burke. He and his wife Catherine Burke are a dynamic team when it comes to running their beautiful winery. A shout-out also goes to Vineyard Manager Mauricio Rendon.

Dresser is a wonderful place to go wine tasting, and you can even reserve a stay in their Estate Villa.

Dresser Winery, 5530 Dresser Ranch Place, Paso Robles, 805-835-2002. Dresserwinery.com

Dinner on the Sand at Cowell Beach

She Sets the Table is the Dream Inn’s intimate, multi-course dinner celebrating the creativity of women in culinary. This unique event features Michelle Gomez, executive chef at the Dream Inn, Angela Sweetser, chef at Queen of Hearts in Las Vegas, and Luciana Costanza from Gran Gelato Caffè in Santa Cruz. Ryan Beauregard, owner and winemaker at Beauregard Vineyards, will be there — and his outstanding wines are to be paired with each superb course. She Sets the Table starts at 4pm Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $265.  Info: Jackoneillrestaurant.com

Fork it Over

Cork & Fork wine bar recently celebrated its new location at 1955 41st Ave #B8, Capitola — facing the Olive Garden on Clares Street. It features great music to go with the wine and food. More info coming soon.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Josie Cowden
Previous article
Bucolic Haven
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service Ethics and Corrections Policy

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
A conductor holds a baton and extends one arm toward orchestral musicians playing strings on a concert stage.

Season of Sound

Jaron Lanier points toward his round blue glasses in a close-up outdoor portrait.

Reality, Remade

Four panelists sit onstage with notes during the Romero Institute’s voting rights town hall at the 418 Project.

Vote Hope