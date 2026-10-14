Sweet Freedom

Eventober means Uncork Corralitos, Haunted Harvest, Moon Dinner and more

By John Koenig
NEIGHBORLY OASIS Simpkins Family Swim Center deploys a 50-meter pool, a warm-water pool with zero-depth entry, a spray-zone play area, lounge-friendly deck space and the Skills of Life Cafe truck out front. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Corralitos, in English, translates to “playpen.” Which, in this instance, feels about right.

Come 1–4pm Saturday, Oct. 17, the Rotary Club of Freedom’s fifth annual Uncork Corralitos gathers local food, wine, beer, cider and spirits at Aladdin Nursery and Gift Shop (2905 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville).

The leafy labyrinth will bloom with live music by the Ripatti Rose Band and goodies from Pana, My Mom’s Mole, Chubby Tacos and Parker’s Picks oyster operation ($60).

The entry also includes tastings from 10 wineries, three breweries, two cideries and one distillery. The VIP version ($90) adds an 11:30am–1pm tasting at neighboring El Vaquero Winery, with select wines, small bites, charcuterie and a Santa Cruz appellation presentation by winegrower Prudy Foxx.

This particular playtime pays dividends beyond fun and flavor: Organizers aim to raise $40K for Youth Resource Bank Santa Cruz, Hospice of Santa Cruz County’s Camp Erin and Watsonville Community Hospital Foundation’s “A Safe Start” program.

Free on-site parking and free admission for designated drivers and children accompanying paid guests, too. eventbrite.com/e/uncork-corralitos-2026-tickets-1860738000449

Love Floats

I’m not saying Simpkins Family Swim Center (979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz)—in all its sun-splashed, community-focused, plus-sized pool glory—is my favorite thing about Live Oak, but it’s near the top. So it gives me joy to report Santa Cruz County Parks’ Haunted Harvest Pool Bash takes place 4–7pm Saturday, Oct. 17, at Simpkins, featuring a floating pumpkin patch, costume contest, scavenger hunt, spooky games and activities ($10 for children and seniors; $15 for adults in advance; pumpkins are sold separately).

operation freedom paws, northern california non-profit, service dog training

A bonus love-for-LO event I saw posted at Simpkins, and happening right before the Pool Bash (doubleheader!?): The Live Oak Education Foundation presents Wheelie Good Time 2.0, at—and benefiting—Felt Street Park (1904 Felt St., Santa Cruz). The action includes a skate jam, car show and bike ride 11am–3pm the same Saturday, plus DJ Jahi and Cre’s Soulfood & BBQ and Evil Wings food trucks. countyparkfriends.org/feltstreet.html

Getting Out There

Chaminade Resort & Spa is many things—a hiking hub, a semi-secret locals’ lunch or happy-hour getaway, and a replenishing spa destination—and it’s also a social programming machine.

Two upcoming eye-catchers on the calendar: The annual Moon Dinner ($93) Thursday, Oct. 15, with 1) a three-course chef’s menu featuring choices like hamachi crudo with avocado crema and petite beef fillet; and 2) a discussion with astronomy and planetary science educators from UC Santa Cruz and a telescope viewing.

Come 8:30pm–12:30am on Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31), the Vampire Ball ($75 includes a cocktail and “bites”) sinks in with a vampire DJ, dancing, a costume contest, photo booth, fortune tellers and fire dancers. And there are a bunch more events where that came from. chaminade.com/seasonal-events

Morsels of the Moment

Last week, Monterey Bay’s Taylor Farms CEO Bruce Taylor announced additional food safety measures after the FDA closed its investigation into the cyclospora outbreak linked to recalled shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, involving 12,883 illnesses across 21 states. The measures include crop testing, detection research and participation in a public-private prevention task force… The Homeless Garden Project’s Sustain Supper, an inspiring farm-to-table dinner, breaks bread 4–6:30pm Saturday, Oct. 24, at its Natural Bridges Farm on Santa Cruz’s Westside, and supports the nonprofit’s transitional employment, job training and support programs for people experiencing homelessness, homelessgardenproject.org… Some 47 million households get down with Keurig K-Cups for their coffee quotient, so it’s good news that the company is introducing plastic- and aluminum-free compostable pods… OctoPush is on to keep KSQD community radio thriving, ksqd.org… A parting thought: “A smooth sea never made a skillful sailor.”

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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